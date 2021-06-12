Financial Life Advisors Has $546,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. 4,194,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,406. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

