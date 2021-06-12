Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,113,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238,906 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.60% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,835,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.