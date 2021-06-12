Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 4,983 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 12.1% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Square by 132.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in Square by 76.5% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 72,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,033. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.93, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.32. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

