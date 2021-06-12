Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $700.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,849 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $700,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.17. The stock had a trading volume of 833,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.18 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

