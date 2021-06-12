Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $39.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

