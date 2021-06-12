Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 1,258,685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 49.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $167,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 1,177,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,984. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.