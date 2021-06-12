Financial Contrast: ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources -6.97% 4.10% 2.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 5.94 -$200.00 million $1.64 99.33

ZaZa Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZaZa Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 0 6 20 1 2.81

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $178.26, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats ZaZa Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

