Financial Comparison: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) vs. Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 15.90% 24.14% 11.98% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agilent Technologies and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 4 20 0 2.83 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $112.09, suggesting a potential downside of 21.91%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.19%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 8.16 $719.00 million $3.28 43.76 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 27.30 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment, genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and equipment to produce synthesized oligonucleotide. It also offers immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, and hematoxylin and eosin staining and special staining; instruments, consumables, and software for quality control analysis of nucleic acid samples; and reagents for use in turbidimetry and flow cytometry, as well as develops pharmacodiagnostics. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. It has collaboration agreement with SGS AXYS. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.