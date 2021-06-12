Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in May

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the May 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTRPF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 62,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.