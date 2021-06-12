Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,552,000 after buying an additional 379,101 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 312,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS opened at $145.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

