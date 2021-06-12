FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $26.06 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

