Fei Protocol Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $42.88 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00177550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00197477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.01132084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.76 or 1.00142294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.