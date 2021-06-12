Feellike (FLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,311.12 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00174703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00195280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.01098782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,022.01 or 1.00229994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.