Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FERL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. Fearless Films has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

