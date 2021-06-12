Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FERL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. Fearless Films has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
About Fearless Films
