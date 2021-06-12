FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Tops $16.61

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for $16.61 or 0.00046040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $49.00 million and $8.52 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.95 or 0.00801104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.38 or 0.08346094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00086837 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,939 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

