Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 6.1% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.08 and last traded at $87.95. 70,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,034,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.