Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,604,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.