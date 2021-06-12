Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,139,454.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock worth $12,956,143 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. 3,634,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,828. Fastly has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

