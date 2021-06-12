FansTime (FTI) Price Down 7.2% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $937,234.21 and $258,931.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

