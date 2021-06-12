Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Extended Stay America worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.