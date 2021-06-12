Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 374.1% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ENPC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Executive Network Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 836,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 790,200 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

