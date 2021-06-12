Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

EXN remained flat at $$2.83 during trading on Friday. 29,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.32. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.