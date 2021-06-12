Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sells $654,000.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.89. 1,597,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

