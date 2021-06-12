Everipedia 1-Day Volume Tops $7.52 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $116.51 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00158430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00192076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.01125557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,266.52 or 1.00169419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,704,184 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,764,556 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

