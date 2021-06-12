Eventure Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTI) Short Interest Up 323.2% in May

Eventure Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 562,900 shares, an increase of 323.2% from the May 13th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,090,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVTI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,113,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,549,352. Eventure Interactive has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Eventure Interactive alerts:

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventure Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventure Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.