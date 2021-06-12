Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s (EGFEY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

