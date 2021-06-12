Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 85.0% in May

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Euro Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Euro Tech by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CLWT stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

