Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist decreased their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.08.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

