Etherisc DIP Token Price Tops $0.12 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $411,288.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00796232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.74 or 0.08284036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086646 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars.

