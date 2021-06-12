Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

