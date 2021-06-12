Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.25 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.37% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

