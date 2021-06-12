Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.25 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.