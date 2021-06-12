Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ergomed (LON:ERGO)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Numis Securities raised shares of Ergomed to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ERGO opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Thursday. Ergomed has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440 ($18.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £634.28 million and a P/E ratio of 67.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,213.07.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

