Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,463 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after buying an additional 325,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after buying an additional 162,372 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after buying an additional 559,572 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:ELS opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $76.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.