Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Newmont stock opened at C$85.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$95.65. The stock has a market cap of C$68.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.691 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

