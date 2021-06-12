Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,467 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CENTA opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

