Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 858 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after buying an additional 339,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,232 shares of company stock worth $1,970,657. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.