Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,771 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FibroGen by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

