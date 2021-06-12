Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $817,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,830. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $95.83 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

