Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Ensign Energy Services traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.85. Approximately 406,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 558,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESI. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$347.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.