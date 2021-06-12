Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Ensign Energy Services traded as high as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 1036636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$347.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

