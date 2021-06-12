Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

