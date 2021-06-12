Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ENDV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 155,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.