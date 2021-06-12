Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Endava stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.90. The company had a trading volume of 196,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,672. Endava has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

