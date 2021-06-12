Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.90. 196,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,672. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 136.58, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.53. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

