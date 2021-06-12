Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.13.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

