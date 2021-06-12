Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Empire State Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $12.71 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

