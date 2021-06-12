Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. Eltek shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 7,449 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.
Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
