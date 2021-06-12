Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. Eltek shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 7,449 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.73% of Eltek worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.