Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $713,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.