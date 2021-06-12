Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 447,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $6,736,586. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

