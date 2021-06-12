Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

WPC opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

